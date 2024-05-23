Mark Zuckerberg establishes executive council to advise Meta on AI products

Meta Platforms Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has established a new product advisory council to guide the company's advancements in artificial intelligence and technology. The Meta Advisory Group will consist of four executives --- Stripe Inc. CEO and co-founder Patrick Collison, former GitHub CEO Nat Friedman, Shopify Inc. CEO Tobi Lutke, and investor and former Microsoft Corp. executive Charlie Songhurst. None of the members will receive compensation, according to a Meta spokesperson.

"I've come to deeply respect this group of people and their achievements in their respective areas, and I'm grateful that they're willing to share their perspectives with Meta at such an important time as we take on new opportunities with AI and the metaverse," Zuckerberg wrote in an internal note to employees, as stated by Bloomberg.

While Meta already has an 11-person board of directors, including outgoing COO Sheryl Sandberg, the Meta Advisory Group will differ as its members are not elected by shareholders and do not have fiduciary duties to the company.

The formation of the group comes as Meta aims to accelerate its focus on AI-driven products, including hardware like Quest VR headsets and Ray-Ban smart glasses, as well as software like Meta's AI assistant available across various apps.