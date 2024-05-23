MCA fines Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and others

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has penalized LinkedIn India, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, and LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky.

The MCA fined Nadella and eight other executives Rs 27,10,800 for violating significant beneficial ownership (SBO) norms related to LinkedIn Technology Information, as per an order from the Registrar of Companies (RoC) in Delhi and Haryana.

Company law experts note that the company can appeal the RoC order at the MCA's regional director's office or in the high court.