Meta ad impressions increased by 21% year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2023: Report

Meta's advertising revenue has grown by 23%, from $31.25 bn to $38.71 bn, in the fourth quarter of 2023, year-on-year. Facebook monthly active users were 3.07 billion as of December 31, 2023, an increase of 3% year-over-year.

Social Samosa
Meta's advertising revenue witnessed growth, increasing from $31.25 billion to $38.71 billion in the year-on-year analysis for the fourth quarter. Looking at the broader picture of 2022, the revenue reached $113.64 billion, and $131.95 billion in 2023. For the fourth quarter, Meta disclosed a revenue of $40.1 billion

In a statement accompanying the report, Mark Zuckerberg, the founder and CEO of Meta, conveyed satisfaction with the quarter's performance, highlighting the ongoing growth of their community and business. 

"We had a good quarter as our community and business continue to grow. We've made a lot of progress on our vision for advancing AI and the metaverse." said Zuckerberg.



According to the report, Facebook's monthly active users (MAUs) numbered 3.07 billion as of December 31, 2023, reflecting a 3% year-over-year increase.Regarding advertising metrics, during the fourth quarter of 2023, ad impressions delivered across Meta Apps saw a 21% year-over-year increase, accompanied by a 2% year-over-year rise in the average price per ad.

