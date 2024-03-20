Meta announces measures to address misinformation ahead of the India General Elections

Ahead of India's upcoming 18th General Elections, Meta has unveiled a blueprint to address misinformation and ensure the integrity of the democratic process.

In the blog post made by Meta titled 'How Meta Is Preparing For Indian General Elections 2024', the company stated, "As for all major elections, we’ll also activate an India-specific Elections Operations Center, bringing together experts from across the company from our intelligence, data science, engineering, research, operations, content policy and legal teams to identify potential threats and put specific mitigations in place across our apps and technologies in real-time."

Meta is intensifying its measures to safeguard elections. This includes the activation of an India-specific Elections Operations Center and close collaboration with the Election Commission of India.

To tackle misinformation, Meta is implementing strategies such as content removal and collaboration with independent fact-checkers. The company is expanding its fact-checking network in India to cover 16 languages. Additionally, Meta is monitoring and updating policies regarding AI-generated content to mitigate potential risks.

Meta's initiatives, such as the 'Know What’s Real' safety campaign and partnerships with organizations like the Misinformation Combat Alliance, aim to empower users to identify and address misinformation.

WhatsApp, a platform owned by Meta, continues its efforts to limit message forwarding and provide users with privacy controls. Meta is also supporting voter engagement initiatives and ensuring transparency in advertising by requiring authorization and disclaimers on political and social issue ads.