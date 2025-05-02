Meta adds dynamic overlays to Advantage+ catalog ads

Meta has introduced an update to its Advantage+ Catalog campaigns by adding 'dynamic overlays,' a new way to display key product information such as price, discounts, and shipping offers directly on ad images. The feature is currently available only for ads shown in the Facebook Feed.

These overlays function like visual labels or stickers, pulling data from a brand’s product catalog to display real-time details on the ad media. Advertisers can use four types of overlays:

Price : Displays the current selling price

: Displays the current selling price Strikethrough Price : Shows the discounted price with the original crossed out

: Shows the discounted price with the original crossed out Percentage Off : Highlights the discount percentage

: Highlights the discount percentage Free Shipping: Indicates availability of free shipping, provided the shipping cost is set to zero in the catalog

Meta notes that advertisers can manually customise these overlays, choosing font, colour, shape, and placement, or let Meta’s AI automatically apply the most relevant label based on campaign context. A key improvement is the ability to toggle each overlay type on or off individually, as opposed to the previous version where only one label type could be selected at a time.

Although the feature isn’t entirely new, Meta has offered similar overlay capabilities in the past—it represents a rebranding and functional enhancement. Previously called “labels,” this system has now been renamed 'dynamic overlays' to align with broader automation across Meta’s Advantage+ ad tools.