Meta adds new restrictions to paid verification

According to an update published on the Facebook Help Centre page, users applying for Meta Verified, Meta’s paid verification service, will now be assessed based on the number of recent changes made to their account information. This includes edits to profile names, profile photos, usernames, locations, or account types.

The updated requirement reads, “To subscribe to Meta Verified for creators, you need to] not exceed the number of times you can make changes to your account within a certain time period prior to applying for verification.”

While such factors were previously considered, the addition now formalises the restriction as a definitive eligibility criterion. The change is aimed at identifying and preventing attempts by scammers to impersonate individuals or brands, or to manipulate profiles to gain verified status through deceptive means.

The platform already employs multiple verification checks, but the implementation of this specific parameter is intended to strengthen the integrity of the programme. The move comes amid ongoing criticism that paid verification has diluted the significance of the once-coveted blue tick, which had previously indicated notable status or authenticity.

Platforms such as X (formerly Twitter) have also faced scrutiny over similar models. Since enabling paid verification, X has seen a surge in the number of users displaying blue checkmarks, which critics argue now serve more as symbols of support for platform leadership than of public interest or credibility.

Despite this shift in perceived value, both X Premium and Meta Verified offer additional incentives beyond verification, such as increased visibility and reach for creators and businesses.

Meta has not released official figures on subscriber numbers for Meta Verified. However, its Q4 2024 earnings report revealed a $300 million quarterly increase in its 'Other' revenue category, an uptick attributed largely to the paid verification service launched in Q2 2023. Based on an average monthly subscription cost of $13, this suggests Meta may have sold approximately 7 million subscriptions globally.

With a combined user base of nearly 4 billion across Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp, the estimated subscriber base represents less than 1% of Meta’s total users, a proportion consistent with other social media subscription offerings.

While questions persist around the credibility and purpose of the modern verification badge, the revenue generated by the programme underscores Meta’s commitment to continuing its expansion. The latest eligibility revisions signal ongoing efforts to ensure the service remains secure and trusted, despite its commercialisation.