Meta is introducing an AI chatbot to WhatsApp, Messenger & Instagram

At Connect 2023, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the company is introducing generative AI experiences across its family of apps including Meta's AI chatbot named Meta AI on WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram direct messages.

This AI assistant will be able to answer questions with real-time information, generate photo-realistic images, and more.

The company has also introduced multiple AI features to enhance the user experience by creating AIs that have more 'personality, opinions and interests' with expertise in cooking, fitness, travel, fashion, sports, writing, games, and more by partnering with famous celebrities.

"Our journey with AIs is just beginning, and it isn’t purely about building AIs that only answer questions. You can think of these AIs as a new cast of characters – all with unique backstories," the company said on its blog.

With this, users can now generate AI stickers in chats to send to family and friends by giving prompts. This feature is available in the stickers and GIFs section in a chat.

Images can be edited using AI as well, where users can add prompts to edit pictures, add visual elements and alter the backgrounds of the pictures. The revised picture will indicate the use of AI. This feature has not been rolled out yet. The feature called 'Restyle' will reimagine images by applying the visual styles described while 'Backdrop' changes the scene or background of the image.

Alongside this, Meta has introduced 'Quest 3', the mainstream mixed reality headset that blends the physical and virtual worlds and maps the room users are in so they can play virtual games like building Legos.