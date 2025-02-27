Meta's AI expansion may include $200 billion data centre

Meta is reportedly considering the construction of a $200 billion data centre in the United States as part of its efforts to expand its artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual reality (VR) capabilities, according to a report by The Information.

The company is said to be assessing potential sites for the facility, with Louisiana, Wyoming, and Texas emerging as possible locations. While the company has not confirmed the plans, describing the report as 'pure speculation,' the move would align with its broader strategy to bolster AI infrastructure.

The company has already announced plans to spend over $65 billion this year on AI development, which includes a new 2-gigawatt data centre, reportedly large enough to cover a significant portion of Manhattan. The company recently activated a data centre in Mesa, Arizona, and intends to invest around $10 billion in an undersea cabling project aimed at enhancing connectivity to India and Africa.

The reported $200 billion investment would mark a significant increase in the company's AI-related spending. The move also comes as AI competition intensifies, with companies like xAI and OpenAI advancing their own projects, while Chinese firms, including Tencent, Alibaba, and ByteDance, have announced substantial AI investments.

The company has been advocating for support from the Trump administration to advance AI innovation, particularly in Europe, where regulatory challenges have slowed progress. Expanding AI infrastructure in the U.S. could signal Meta's commitment to reinforcing American leadership in the AI sector.

The company recently reported that its Meta AI chatbot has 700 million monthly active users. The company has also open-sourced its Llama model, aiming to encourage broader AI use cases and position its infrastructure as a foundation for industrial and specialised models.

While Meta has denied the latest reports, the potential investment would reflect its ongoing push to enhance AI capabilities and secure a competitive edge in the evolving technology landscape.