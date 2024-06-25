Meta tests automated Reels optimisation for business pages

Facebook is currently testing a new automated process designed to enhance the performance of Reels posted by business pages by experimenting with various content variations, without requiring any effort from the user.

This is the latest development in Meta's evolving automated creation options, including experimenting with auto-generated templates for Reels promotions to optimise creative content into the best-performing Reels formats.

In November, Meta introduced caption A/B testing for Reels creators, which is a similar but more manual approach.

However, this new feature gives Meta more control over the process.

As Meta leans more into AI, it continues to expand its Advantage product suite for ad partners, offering improved ad creation and placement options based on Meta's systematic performance insights.

Ultimately, the goal is to eliminate the need for manual ad creation entirely, allowing Meta’s system to extract product information from a URL and generate a campaign aligned with best creative practices.

Although this is the ideal vision for the Advantage suite, many marketers may prefer to rely on their own understanding of their audience to create the most effective campaigns.