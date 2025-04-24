Meta begins global rollout of ads in Threads feed

Meta has announced the global rollout of advertisements in Threads, extending the feature to all eligible advertisers worldwide. This development follows an earlier limited trial, first introduced in January 2025.

According to the company, the ads will appear in the Threads feed and will be automatically enabled for new campaigns using either Advantage+ or Manual Placements. Advertisers who prefer not to use this placement may opt out via Manual Placements.

Threads, launched by Meta as a public conversation platform, currently reports over 300 million monthly active users. Meta stated that roughly three out of four users on the platform follow at least one business.

During the initial testing phase, Threads ads will primarily consist of static image formats integrated into the home feed. The ads are being deployed in select markets at launch, with a phased rollout planned for additional regions based on performance and user feedback.

To address concerns around brand safety and user control, Meta has integrated existing measures used across its platforms. This includes the use of inventory filters, AI-powered brand suitability controls already available on Facebook and Instagram, that help advertisers manage the type of organic content their ads may appear alongside. The company also noted that its Monetisation Policies, which govern content eligibility for ad adjacency, will now apply to Threads.

Meta has also indicated that third-party verification tools and support for additional languages are in development and will be announced in the coming months.

Consumers on Threads will retain access to ad controls, including options to hide or report ads and view information about how their data is used for advertising.

The move signals Meta’s continued efforts to monetise Threads, its newest app, and extend the reach of its advertising network across its suite of platforms.