Meta begins testing ads on Threads

Meta has launched its initial testing phase for advertisements on Threads, the company’s text-based social media platform. The testing will begin with a small group of advertisers and users in the United States and Japan.

According to a statement by Meta, “Starting today, a small number of advertisers will test ads in Threads to help campaigns go further by reaching the growing Threads community. Businesses will be able to extend their existing Meta ad campaigns to Threads, without the need for bespoke creative or additional resourcing, by simply checking a box in Ads Manager. This can help businesses reach more people in more places across Meta’s family of apps and can improve advertiser outcomes.”

Meta initially suggested that advertisements on the platform would only be introduced once it reached one billion users. However, it currently has 300 million monthly active users, prompting the early rollout of the feature. Ads were first seen in testing in August 2024, and the platform was recently listed as a placement option in Meta’s Ads Manager.

Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram and Threads, stated that the platform would closely monitor the tests before scaling ads further.

Ads on the platform will leverage Meta’s established advertising infrastructure, enabling advertisers to integrate it into existing campaigns with minimal additional effort. Advertisers will also have access to Meta’s inventory filter to manage the sensitivity of content adjacent to their ads.

For users, Meta has confirmed that tools will be available to control the types of ads they see.

Meta’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, has pledged significant investment in artificial intelligence, with $65 billion allocated to AI projects this year. The addition of Threads ads is likely to contribute to these efforts by generating increased revenue.

As Threads positions itself as a potential alternative to X (formerly Twitter), the new ad placements are expected to attract significant interest from brands. Meta plans to expand Threads ads to additional regions in the near future.