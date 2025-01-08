Meta ends fact-checking program, adopts X-style moderation

Meta has announced significant changes to its content moderation approach, signaling a pivot back to emphasising free speech and political content on its platforms. CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed that the company is ending its fact-checking program in favour of a "Community Notes" system, modeled after X (formerly Twitter). This move aligns with a broader effort to simplify moderation policies, reduce errors, and restore free expression.

Zuckerberg highlighted growing concerns about over-censorship and mistakes in moderation, citing a "cultural tipping point" in recent elections. He reiterated Meta's historical commitment to free speech, referencing his 2019 speech at Georgetown University, while also criticising pressure from governments and "legacy media" to increase content censorship.

As part of these changes, Meta will lift restrictions on topics like immigration and gender, which Zuckerberg claims are "out of touch with mainstream discourse." The company is also relocating its trust and safety teams from California to Texas, where X is developing a content moderation center.

Joel Kaplan, Meta's Chief Global Affairs Officer, echoed this rationale, stating that the company’s previous moderation systems had become too complex and obstructed free expression. Kaplan argued that Community Notes, which relies on user consensus to flag misleading posts, could address these issues while reducing bias, though the system’s effectiveness has been questioned. Critics note that Community Notes often fail to address divisive political content due to a lack of agreement among users with diverse perspectives.

The shift comes amid speculation about Meta’s relationship with the incoming Trump administration. Recent reports suggest that Zuckerberg’s meeting with Trump after the 2024 election influenced Meta’s changes, including personnel shifts favouring Republicans and adopting X-style moderation. Critics view the policy reversal as prioritising business and political expediency over public safety, raising concerns about the potential spread of misinformation at Meta’s vast scale.

Meta plans to roll out Community Notes across its platforms in the coming months.