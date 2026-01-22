Meta to expand advertising on Threads to all global markets

Meta has announced the expansion of advertising on Threads to users in all markets worldwide starting next week. The move follows an initial rollout of ads to select advertisers last year.

Two years after its launch, the platform has crossed 400 million monthly active users. Meta described the platform as a growing space for public conversations and niche communities.

Threads also recorded more daily usage than X on mobile devices, according to a report by market intelligence firm Similarweb.

Ads on the platform will be delivered using Meta’s existing AI-driven advertising system, similar to those used on Facebook and Instagram. The ads will appear within the Threads feed and will support image, video and carousel formats.

The advertisers will be able to extend their existing campaigns to the platform by adding the it as a placement within Advantage+ and manual campaigns. Ad delivery will be introduced gradually, with a low volume of ads at first as the company expands availability globally over the coming months.

The company also announced updates to its advertising tools on the platform. These include simplified account management through Meta’s Business Settings, allowing businesses to manage Threads accounts alongside Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

It has added support for additional ad formats, including a 4:5 aspect ratio and carousel ads, and has enabled Advantage+ catalog and app ads on Threads.

It has also expanded third-party brand safety and suitability verification to the Threads feed through Meta Business Partners, similar to existing verification options on Facebook and Instagram.

Threads was launched as a text-focused social platform and is positioned by Meta as a companion to Instagram.