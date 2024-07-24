Meta to expand access to its AI assistant across devices and languages

Meta is set to expand access to its AI assistant, available in its apps and devices, while also introducing features to assist users with answers, ideas, and inspiration. As part of the new update, the feature will now be accessible in 22 countries, including the latest additions: Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, and Cameroon. The assistant can also be interacted with across WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, and Facebook in new languages: Hindi, Hindi-Romanized Script, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, and Spanish, with more languages expected to be added soon.

Additionally, Meta has introduced the 'Imagine me' prompt in Meta AI, a new feature currently rolling out in beta in the US. The 'Imagine me' feature creates images based on a photo of the user and a prompt such as ‘Imagine me surfing’ or ‘Imagine me on a beach vacation,’ using Meta AI’s new model. To get started, users need to simply type 'Imagine me' in their Meta AI chat. Moreover, Meta plans to introduce an 'Edit with AI' button next month, allowing users to fine-tune their imagined images even further.

Meta is also beginning to roll out the ability to create these images directly within feed, stories, comments, and messages across Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp with Meta AI now being available in English starting this week. Soon, users will be able to do this in more locations across Meta’s apps and in additional languages as well.

Moving further, users now have the option to utilize Meta’s open-source model, Llama 405B, within Meta AI on WhatsApp and meta.ai, allowing users to address more complex questions, particularly in math and coding. Users can also interact with Meta AI through Vision in Passthrough to inquire about their physical surroundings. For example, while watching YouTube videos of breathtaking hikes in mixed reality and packing for a trip to Joshua Tree, users can ask Meta AI for advice on how to dress for summer weather.