Meta expands affiliate link options for global creators

Meta has introduced new features to help creators monetise through affiliate links on Facebook by making these links more visible within posts, including Reels, photos, videos, and text posts. The update aims to provide greater exposure for affiliate partnerships and increase monetisation opportunities.

Image : Meta

The affiliate links now have a more prominent display, occupying the bottom section of Reels and videos. In text posts, the company has redesigned how affiliate links appear, ensuring they are more noticeable. Additionally, the company has improved the visibility of affiliate links within comment sections, offering even more opportunities for exposure.

Image : Meta

Image : Meta

Previously, affiliate links were only displayed as URLs in captions, limiting their potential. The new update allows for a more effective presentation, which could increase engagement and sales.

The company is also launching an auto-detection system for affiliate links from selected domains. When detected, creators will be prompted to use the 'paid partnership' label, and the link information will be pre-populated when adding an affiliate product link. This simplifies the process for creators, making it easier to participate in affiliate programmes.

Image : Meta

The updates are being rolled out globally to all Pages and Professional Profiles. Creators who utilise these new features before Christmas may see a boost in affiliate sales. To add affiliate links, creators can navigate to the 'earn money' section during the publishing flow and select 'add product links' for Reels, videos, photos, or text posts.

This enhancement offers both creators and businesses an opportunity to maximise affiliate marketing potential on the platform.