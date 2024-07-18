Meta extends Reels overlay ads to additional brands

Meta is introducing a new advertising option within Reels, its rapidly growing content format, by offering Reels overlay ads to select advertisers.

Reels overlay ads feature a prominent CTA prompt on the screen and can showcase either single images or carousel promotions.

According to the social media giant, “Facebook overlay and post-loop ads on Reels can be banners on Reels videos, or video ads in between Reels videos.”

Advertisers have the option to expand the ad on the second play of the Reel or display it between clips as direct promotions. This strategy leverages the popularity of Reels to reach a captive audience, using engaging promotions that capture attention within the stream.

With Reels now generating a combined 200 billion views daily across Facebook and Instagram, it's important to consider where attention is increasingly focused on these platforms and how to effectively position your offers.

Lately, almost all of Facebook's usage growth has been driven by engagement with Reels. Meta's algorithmically recommended stream of Reels clips plays a significant role in keeping users within the app for extended periods and boosting overall engagement.