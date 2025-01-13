Meta’s fact-checking rollback sparks global alarm

Meta’s recent decision to scale back fact-checking on Facebook and Instagram has drawn sharp criticism globally, with warnings of 'real-world harm' if the policy is extended beyond the United States.

The International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN), which includes organisations like AFP, contested Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s claim that the program promotes censorship. Zuckerberg argued this week that fact-checking was “too politically biased” and led to “too much censorship,” prompting the platorm to overhaul its content moderation policies.

The network said, "Your comments suggest fact-checkers were responsible for censorship, even though Meta never gave fact-checkers the ability or the authority to remove content or accounts. People online have often blamed and harassed fact-checkers for Meta’s actions. Your recent comments will no doubt fuel those perceptions. But the reality is that Meta staff decided on how content found to be false by fact-checkers should be downranked or labeled. Several fact-checkers over the years have suggested to Meta how it could improve this labeling to be less intrusive and avoid even the appearance of censorship, but Meta never acted on those suggestions. Additionally, Meta exempted politicians and political candidates from fact-checking as a precautionary measure, even when they spread known falsehoods. Fact-checkers, meanwhile, said that politicians should be fact-checked like anyone else. "

“We want to set the record straight,” the IFCN stated, calling the censorship claim “false.” It warned that expanding the rollback to the more than 100 countries where Meta operates fact-checking programs could result in political instability, election interference, mob violence, and even genocide in some regions.

The program currently relies on about 80 fact-checking organisations worldwide. When content is flagged as 'false,' its reach is limited in users’ news feeds, and attempts to share it prompt an explanatory article detailing its inaccuracies.

The United Nations human rights chief Volker Turk supported content moderation, stating on Friday, “Allowing hate speech and harmful content online has real-world consequences. Regulating such content is not censorship.”

Allowing hate speech & harmful content online has real world consequences. Regulating such content is not censorship. My Office calls for accountability & governance in the digital space, in line with human rights. pic.twitter.com/mCisUQoygU — Volker Türk (@volker_turk) January 10, 2025

Zuckerberg’s announcement comes shortly before Donald Trump assumes the U.S. presidency, aligning with Republican criticisms of tech platforms for alleged bias. Meta has made overtures to Trump, including donations to his inauguration fund and appointing UFC head Dana White, a Trump ally, to its board.

Meta introduced fact-checking after criticism over rampant misinformation during the 2016 U.S. election, which was linked to foreign interference, including by Russia.