Meta explores features to hide like counts on Reels & replies on Threads

Meta is testing new features aimed at giving users greater control over how their activity and metrics are displayed on its platforms, Instagram and Threads.

On Instagram, the company is trialling an option for creators to hide view counts on their Reels in the profile's Reels tab. This feature, first spotted by app researcher Hammod Oh, would allow users to switch off the view count displayed on each Reel's thumbnail. The feature is not yet in live testing but is expected to help users focus on content quality rather than performance metrics visible to others.

Meanwhile, on Threads, the company is experimenting with a feature that allows users to hide their replies from their profile. This update would leave only 'Threads' and 'Reposts' visible in the user’s profile, providing an option to manage what aspects of their activity are publicly displayed.

Both features align with Meta’s broader initiative to offer users more control over their online experience. Similar measures have been implemented in the past, such as Instagram’s optional hiding of like counts introduced in 2021. The changes reflect a continuing shift in social media towards prioritising user comfort and reducing emphasis on visible engagement metrics.

These updates are currently in testing and are expected to roll out to a broader audience in the coming months.