Meta forms public policy team for Trump administration

Meta has appointed Joel Kaplan, a former FCC chairman and Deputy Chief of Staff under George W. Bush, as its new global affairs head, replacing Nick Clegg. Clegg, who spent seven years in the role, is stepping down to explore new opportunities.

Clegg, a former UK Deputy Prime Minister, was pivotal in Meta's navigation of political and regulatory challenges. Reflecting on his tenure, he praised Silicon Valley’s innovative spirit, calling it “an extraordinary privilege” to witness firsthand.

Kaplan’s appointment signals a strategic alignment with the incoming Trump administration. Known for opposing restrictions on political speech, Kaplan has argued that such policies could disproportionately silence conservative voices.

This shift is part of broader leadership changes at Meta, including the appointments of Kevin Martin, another former FCC chairman, as VP of global public policy, and Jennifer Newstead, a former legal adviser to the Trump State Department, as general counsel.

The moves aim to position Meta for smoother relations with the Trump administration, mitigating potential risks to its AI and VR projects. The company also hopes to pre-empt tensions with former President Trump, who has criticised Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in the past.

Observers suggest Kaplan may push for a rethink of Meta’s reduced focus on political content, as the company navigates growing competition from Elon Musk. Musk, reportedly advising the Trump team, has clashed with Zuckerberg and could leverage his influence to promote rival initiatives.

The leadership shift marks a critical juncture for Meta as it seeks to balance political cooperation with its evolving technological ambitions.