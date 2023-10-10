Meta presents a Guide to enjoying ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 through its platforms on mobile phones

Meta has added multiple features to their apps, so users can get the best experience enjoying the World Cup 2023.

Meta has availed the rights to all ICC events including match recaps, in-play key moments, and other match content posted on Facebook and Instagram. Instagram posted reels of match highlights with relevant music and effects added. With the introduction of WhatsApp Channels and Instagram Broadcast Channels, fans will be able to engage with the cricketing team and enjoy the experience more.

“India’s passion for cricket knows no boundaries, and that’s evident with the way people express themselves about the game on our platforms. To take this social engagement to the next level, this year for the cricket World Cup, we’re activating several programs across Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Threads. Some of them have materialized through partnerships with the ICC and Star Sports India. We hope all of this translates to the most enjoyable discussions and catch-up viewership on our platforms.” commented Paras Sharma, Director and Head of content and Community Partnerships, Meta, India

Meta has partnered with more than 500 content creators to create content for the World Cup.

There are AR effects provided to make reels and stories more entertaining.

Users can follow Star Sports, ICC, or the Indian Cricket Team to stay updated throughout the World Cup on Threads. Users can ask questions on Ask ICC or Ask Star to talk with Dale Styn, Waqar Younis, Mohammad Kaif, Ramiz Raja, and more. Commentators will reply to some of the questions on TV.

Users can follow ICC, Star Sports, Indian Cricket Team to stay reported on the match scores and exclusive content on WhatsApp channels.

#CWC23, #MetaSuper50 #MetaCreatorsquadIndia #JeetegaIndia, and #DilJashnBole could be followed to create and follow content from creators regarding the World Cup.