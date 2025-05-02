Meta highlights key trends for advertisers

In the wake of its most recent earnings call, Meta has released a series of insights and recommendations for advertisers, identifying key trends across its platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and WhatsApp.

The company emphasised the growing importance of artificial intelligence in campaign performance. According to Meta, recent upgrades to its recommendation systems have led to a 7% increase in time spent on Facebook, a 6% rise on Instagram, and a 35% increase on Threads within the last six months.

To capitalise on this, Meta is encouraging advertisers to explore its Advantage+ campaigns, which use AI to enhance ad relevance and engagement. The company also highlighted the effectiveness of its Generative Ads Recommendation (GEM) tool, reporting up to a 5% rise in ad conversions for Facebook Reels. Advertisers using Advantage+ products have reportedly seen an average return of $4.52 in revenue for every dollar spent, a 22% improvement compared to standard campaigns.

Video content continues to see rising engagement, with double-digit year-on-year growth in viewing time among U.S. audiences on Facebook and Instagram. In response, Meta is urging brands to incorporate more video assets into their campaigns. Tools such as Image Animation and Video Expansion, now available to all advertisers via Ads Manager, can assist in generating video creatives from static images and enhancing existing video formats.

Business messaging is another growing area of focus. Meta reported that WhatsApp has surpassed 3 billion monthly active users, while Messenger and Instagram Direct also contribute to 600 million daily conversations with businesses. The company recommends brands begin integrating AI business agents for customer support and sales, and consider using click-to-message ads to increase direct engagement.

Threads, Meta’s alternative to X (formerly Twitter), now boasts 350 million active users. Ads on Threads are now available to all advertisers, with the "Threads feed" placement enabled by default for campaigns with reach, traffic, and website conversion objectives.

Finally, Meta highlighted the increasing impact of influencer marketing. The company stated that 40% of Instagram users rely on creator recommendations when shopping. Through Instagram’s Creator Marketplace, businesses can connect with relevant influencers and run partnership ads to amplify their campaigns.

While the recommendations align with Meta’s own strategic priorities, they also reflect broader usage patterns and platform developments. Advertisers seeking to optimise performance may benefit from exploring these emerging tools and formats.