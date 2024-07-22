Meta launches its Holiday Marketing Playbook

Meta has released a new holiday marketing guide filled with tips and advice to help brands plan their holiday campaigns effectively. The guidebook emphasises Reels ads and Meta's evolving AI tools. The 19-page guide is available for download, but here’s a summary of the key points.

Meta’s holiday playbook highlights four crucial elements in the marketing process:

The guide delves into each of these elements thoroughly, with specific sections outlining important tips.

The playbook covers all of Meta’s ad options, but the main focus of this new overview is on its advanced AI creation and targeting tools, both of which are explained specifically.

It also includes a summary of important dates to remember:





Additionally, it offers tips for Reels, another growing feature of the app:







The guide is comprehensive, covering a multitude of critical considerations and summarizing Meta’s key innovations from the past year.

Additionally, Meta has significantly expanded its focus on generative AI, introducing various AI tools for advertisers that can enhance creation and targeting.

You can find the entire guide here.