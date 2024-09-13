Meta enhances Instagram reminder ad features via its marketing API

Meta has introduced additional reminder ad features via the Instagram Marketing API, which was previously only available in Meta Ads Manager. This update addresses feedback from developers and their clients, who experienced friction due to the lack of feature parity.

Developers can now reach audiences on Instagram Reels, in addition to feed and stories, using reminder ads. This enhancement allows brands to expand their reach by delivering reminder ads across more Instagram placements.

Jessica Hickey of Meta, wrote in an official blog, “After consistently hearing feedback about this lack of parity, we are now supporting additional reminder ad features via the Instagram Marketing API as of August 19, 2024. These features include the ability to reach people on Instagram Reels placement with reminder ads, reminding people over the right time period, and adding events to ads optimising for thruplay or reach.

We appreciate the feedback received from our developer community and their clients, and hope to continue improving the reminder ads experience available via Marketing API.”

The platform's marketing API now allows developers to configure when reminders are delivered based on event start time and date. This helps brands ensure reminders reach people at the right moment before their events.

Developers can now add events to ads optimised for thruplay or reach objectives using the marketing API. This allows users to view event details and set reminders directly from ads in the in-app browser, improving engagement and attendance.

The updates allow for more targeted delivery of reminder ads and smoother integration with multiple Instagram placements. Advertisers benefit from reaching users at key touchpoints across Instagram, boosting engagement and ‘event participation’. These updates enhance the reminder ad experience on Instagram, providing advertisers with greater flexibility in delivering timely, effective event promotions.