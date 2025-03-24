Meta to introduce ads in Facebook notifications, expands AI ad tools

Meta has announced a range of new AI-driven tools and ad placements designed to help retail and e-commerce businesses enhance sales both online and in-store. These updates include expanded access to omnichannel ads, new generative AI applications, and enhanced ad placements across Meta platforms.
The company is broadening the availability of omnichannel ads, enabling advertisers to direct customers to nearby stores with in-stock products and highlight available discounts.
American Eagle’s Chief Marketing Officer, Craig Brommer, highlighted the benefits of these ads, stating that the company achieved a 48% increase in omnichannel ROAS among 18-24-year-old shoppers.
The company is also enhancing its AI-enabled Shops ads, which work with Advantage+ sales campaigns to target consumers most likely to purchase through Facebook or Instagram Shops. To improve accessibility, a new checkout experience will be introduced this spring, directing shoppers to an advertiser’s website to complete their purchases. This feature will be tested in Australia and Taiwan before wider implementation.
Additionally, Meta is enabling advertisers to combine Partnership ads with Advantage+ catalogue ads, incorporating influencer content into product promotions. The company is also testing a feature that allows AI to suggest additional catalogue products to consumers.
The company continues to explore generative AI applications for retail. Planned features include virtual try-on technology that places clothing on digital models, enhancing the online shopping experience. The company is also refining background generation for catalogue ads and improving AI-driven text generation for personalised ad copy.
This spring, the company will begin testing ads in Facebook notifications, allowing advertisers to re-engage users who have previously interacted with their ads. Additionally, advertisers will soon be able to request email addresses before providing promo codes, fostering deeper customer relationships.
Furthermore, site links, which enable businesses to direct users to multiple landing pages within a single ad, will become available globally on Instagram. Meta reports that advertisers using site links have experienced a 4.5% reduction in CPA on Facebook Feed and a 3% increase in click-through rates. Nissan’s recent test of site links in Europe resulted in a 39% increase in landing page views and a 19% rise in qualified site visits.
Meta’s updates aim to provide businesses with more opportunities to optimise their advertising strategies and reach customers effectively through AI-powered solutions.