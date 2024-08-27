Meta introduces new labels to business chats in Messenger

Meta is introducing new in-stream labels to clarify its data collection process within business chats on Messenger. These labels will distinguish between business and personal interactions, helping users understand how their data is used. For example, business chats will now display a “Business Chat” label in the top title bar and feature a new “Business chats and Your privacy” shortcut link. Tapping this link will bring up an explainer screen.

The primary aim is to make it clear that, while end-to-end encryption (E2EE) is being rolled out for all personal chats on Messenger, business chats do not have the same level of privacy. In business chats, users share information with both Meta and the business, which could be used for future ad targeting and marketing purposes. Essentially, business chats are not private and lack the same default encryption tools as personal chats.

Meta started implementing these labels earlier this year and is now expanding their reach. They have also clarified that this move does not alter the privacy policy or terms of service and applies only to business interactions, not personal messages with friends and family.

While this step is aimed at improving transparency and user understanding, it highlights that users engaging with businesses on Messenger won’t have the same privacy protections as those chatting with friends.