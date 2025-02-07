Meta introduces new AI-powered Advantage+ features

Meta is introducing new tools to help businesses improve campaign performance through advanced AI innovations and experimentally proven recommendations.

Streamlined campaign setup

Meta is testing a new streamlined campaign setup. This will enable all sales, app, and leads campaigns to leverage the AI-driven optimisations used in Advantage+ shopping and app campaigns. Businesses will continue to have access to Meta’s full range of advertising tools.

To highlight when AI optimisations are applied, the platform is introducing an ‘Advantage+ on’ label for campaigns utilising Advantage+ audience, placement, and campaign budget. Initial tests show that campaigns with this label are delivering similar cost per action as previous Advantage+ shopping campaigns.

Additionally, Advantage+ shopping campaigns will be renamed Advantage+ sales campaigns to better reflect its broader use across different advertiser categories.

Introducing Advantage+ leads campaigns

The platform is expanding the Advantage+ suite to more campaign objectives with the launch of Advantage+ leads campaigns. This new feature allows advertisers to fully automate campaigns to find leads more efficiently using AI.

Early tests show that Advantage+ leads campaigns running on the streamlined setup achieved a 10% lower cost per qualified lead compared to those without Advantage+ optimisations.

AI-driven recommendations

The platform has also been testing opportunity score in Ads Manager. This feature assigns a 0-100 point score unique to each advertiser, providing insights on how well a campaign is set up for maximum performance. It also offers real-time recommendations, including AI-enabled Advantage+ optimisations.

Meta is now expanding the opportunity score test to more businesses, initially offering research-backed recommendations that enhance campaign performance. More recommendations will be added as new studies are conducted.

In the coming weeks, select advertisers in the test group will also see opportunity score recommendations integrated with the new Advantage+ setup. This initiative aims to provide marketers with a more effective framework to create, manage, and optimise campaigns.