Meta introduces more flexible ad optimisation based on custom business goals

Meta has announced updates to its suite of advertising tools, aimed at helping businesses optimise campaigns based on the outcomes they value most. The expanded product offering includes enhancements to Value Optimisation, Incremental Attribution, and Value Rules, which collectively allow advertisers to guide its ad system using business-specific performance indicators.

According to the platform, the updates reflect a shift in advertising strategy toward optimising for higher-value conversions, rather than volume alone. According to the platform, during internal internal testing, advertisers who used the “maximize value of conversions” performance goal saw an average 12% higher return on ad spend (ROAS) compared to those focused solely on total conversions.

Optimising for different definitions of ROAS

Advertisers can now use Value Optimisation to support varied definitions of ROAS. Those focused on revenue-based ROAS can continue using existing tools, while new options in testing allow advertisers to optimise based on profit margins by passing data through the Conversions API. Meta is also expanding the ability to calculate ROAS using custom or non-purchase events, such as first-time purchases or subscription sign-ups.

New approaches to measuring performance

To support advertisers who use different attribution models, Meta has expanded its measurement tools. The recently completed global rollout of Incremental Attribution allows advertisers to optimise and report on incremental conversions in real time. Meta reported that advertisers using the feature saw an average 46% increase in incremental conversions.

The company has also launched integrations with analytics platforms including Adobe Advertising, Northbeam, Rockerbox, and Triple Whale. These allow advertisers to share click-level attribution data and test a new Custom Attribution feature, intended to incorporate external measurement insights into Meta’s optimisation system.

Expanding access to Value Rules

The platform is also broadening the availability of Value Rules, a feature that lets advertisers assign higher value to specific audience segments or behaviours within Ads Manager. This enables businesses to weight certain dimensions, such as age or customer type, more heavily in their campaign bidding strategies.

Meta said the collective aim of these updates is to give advertisers more control over how campaigns are optimised, and to ensure alignment between ad system performance and broader business strategies.