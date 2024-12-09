Meta launches latest Llama model & outlines future AI,VR plans

Meta has introduced its latest artificial intelligence (AI) development, the Llama 3.3 model, featuring 70 billion parameters. CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated that the model performs comparably to the company’s 405 billion parameter model while being significantly more efficient.

The launch aims to expand the capabilities of the company's Llama system, enabling developers to utilise its open-source AI protocols. According to Zuckerberg, the AI model has become the most widely adopted globally, with over 650 million downloads. By continuing to open-source its tools, the company seeks to foster innovation while positioning itself as a foundational player in AI development.

The company also announced plans to build a new AI data centre in Louisiana and is exploring an undersea cabling project to enhance infrastructure. Additionally, the company noted that its Meta AI assistant has reached 600 million monthly active users across its suite of apps, which includes Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp.

A held-out user performing diverse gestures while wearing the sEMG-RD (left), and the online tracking from the vemg2pose model (right).

On the virtual reality (VR) front, the company is advancing testing for its wrist-based surface electromyography (sEMG) device, designed to measure wrist muscle activity for more intuitive AR and VR controls. This development complements the company's broader strategy to establish itself as a leader in the next phase of digital connectivity.