Meta launches Reels ads guide and campaign resources

Meta has released a comprehensive set of advertising tips and resources as part of its recent Agency Partners Summit, aimed at helping businesses enhance their festive season campaigns. The resources, now available online, include insights into Meta’s evolving Advantage+ campaigns, Reels ads, collaboration with creators, and the use of AI in creative processes.

The detailed 19-page guide focuses on maximising Reels ad performance. The guide emphasises the growing importance of Reels, noting that half of all time spent on Instagram is now dedicated to watching Reels. The guide offers practical tips on ad production and integrating Reels into creative pipelines.

The company's data underlines Reels as a crucial platform for advertisers, with user engagement steadily increasing. The guide advises brands to capitalise on this by making their ads more entertaining and engaging.

In addition to generic advice, such as focusing on entertaining content, the guide provides actionable insights for advertisers on how to set up Reels ads and optimise them for better performance.

This Reels guide is part of a broader collection of materials released after the company's Agency Summit. Other resources cover aspects like campaign setup, working with creators, and leveraging AI-driven creative tools to enhance ad effectiveness.

These resources are designed to help brands navigate the evolving advertising landscape as they prepare for the upcoming festive season.