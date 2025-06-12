Meta launches ‘Restyle’ tool to apply AI effects to short-form videos

Meta has officially rolled out its AI-powered video editing feature, 'Restyle,' to users of its Meta AI and Instagram’s Edits app, following previews of the tool last year. The new feature allows users to apply pre-set AI filters that can transform 10-second video clips, altering the visual style, setting, or even clothing appearance.

According to Meta, the feature currently supports over 50 preset prompts, with options such as turning videos into animated films, vintage comic book scenes, or immersive game-like environments. The company says the feature is now available in the U.S. and more than a dozen other countries.

While the current version requires users to choose from predefined styles, Meta has confirmed it is working on allowing text-based customisation in future updates.

The tool is free for now, but Meta has hinted at introducing a paid subscription tier, citing the high costs associated with AI editing technologies. Instagram head Adam Mosseri previously noted that Edits is free temporarily, but monetisation may be necessary in the long run.