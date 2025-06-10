Meta makes Opportunity Score available to all advertisers for real-time campaign feedback

Meta has made its 'Opportunity Score' feature in Meta Ads Manager available to all advertisers, following a phased rollout that began earlier this year. The feature provides a 0–100 score assessing how well a campaign is configured in line with Meta’s AI-based best practices and recommendations.

The score does not reflect campaign performance but rather the degree to which advertisers have implemented suggested optimisations, such as correcting formatting issues or addressing policy violations. Meta describes these prompts as “experimentally proven” to improve results, though their effectiveness remains conditional and may not universally apply.

Meta states that advertisers who applied Opportunity Score recommendations during early testing saw a median 12% drop in cost per result. The tool is designed to offer immediate setup feedback and guide advertisers toward what Meta considers performance-enhancing configurations.

In tandem with the score, Meta is also introducing a unified Advantage+ campaign setup, which integrates AI-driven optimisations by default. Advertisers can still retain manual controls, but campaigns will now begin fully enabled with Meta’s automated tools.

Initial tests of the Advantage+ integration reported a 7% to 9% improvement in cost per acquisition, suggesting potential gains for advertisers open to relying more heavily on Meta’s AI.

While the company maintains that the recommendations are evidence-based, it also clarifies that Opportunity Scores are not definitive performance predictors, but systematic suggestions grounded in platform best practices.