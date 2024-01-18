Meta rolls out new features for WhatsApp Channels

Mark Zuckerberg has unveiled a series of enhancements to enrich the user experience on WhatsApp Channels. The announcement was made via his own WhatsApp Channel, accompanied by a poll seeking opinions on the 'best game of all time.' Zuckerberg expressed enthusiasm for the new features, stating, "We're announcing a bunch of new features for WA channels, including voice notes, multiple admins, sharing to status, and polls, which is great because I need help settling a debate."

The globally rolled-out features include voice updates. This addition aims to bring a new dimension to Channels. Channels can now share polls to foster user engagement and feedback. Moreover, channel updates can be shared on personal WhatsApp Status, enhancing visibility and reach. The number of admins has been increased to 16, which will allow larger Channels to efficiently manage their community and content.