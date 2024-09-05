Meta shares Reels marketing tips in latest guide

Reels across Instagram and Facebook have become Meta’s fastest-growing content type, driving over 200 billion views a day on both platforms combined, driving over 200 billion views a day across the two platforms.

Short-form video content is the most popular type of content consumed worldwide, and to maximise its reach, attention must be paid to trends and how they drive responses.

To help with this Meta has published a 10-page “Reels Performance Book” which contains guidelines on how to compose effective reels, tap into trends, storytelling, performance stats and more. The report also contains an overview of creative options and how to utilize them in clips for reels.

Let us take a better look at what the performance book says

Video creation

Build for 9:16 video : Ensure your content fits the Reels format.

Sound-On : Incorporate audio to make your ads more engaging.

Safe Zones: Keep key information within safe zones to avoid UI interference.

Three key characteristics for engaging reels

Entertaining : Combine audio, visual effects, and storytelling to create an emotional connection with your audience.

Digestible : Keep it short, clear, and to the point.

Relatable: Use familiar stories, visuals, and people to establish a personal connection.

Tactics for Reels Ads

Explore Audio : Whether it’s music, sound effects, or voice-over, audio is crucial. Utilize tools like the Sound Collection to find the perfect track or create your own original audio.

Human Presence : Adding real people, like customers or employees, can make your Reels more relatable and authentic.

Lo-Fi/UGC Style : Embrace a more casual, unpolished style. Shoot in real locations like homes or gardens, and use people who feel like your audience.

Editing Techniques : Play with transitions, zooms, and quick cuts to maintain attention and add visual interest.

Filters and Effects : Use filters like greenscreen to enhance your content, but be mindful of licensing restrictions.

Using hooks

The first few seconds of your Reel are crucial. This is when viewers decide whether to keep watching. Experiment with different hooks, such as asking a question, delivering the punchline upfront, or using bold visuals to grab attention.

Using text stickers to attract viewers

Text stickers are more than just decoration—they help reinforce your message in bite-sized chunks. Whether duplicating voice-over content, highlighting key points, or signposting features, they can enhance understanding and retention.

Keeping it real

Adding a human touch to your Reels ads can make them more personal and relatable. Whether it’s a product demo or a simple unboxing video, showing real people interacting with your products can build a stronger connection with your audience.

Lo-Fi, High Impact content

The rise of lo-fi content has shown that production quality doesn’t always equate to success. Reel ads with a human presence have a higher click-through rate (CTR) compared to those without.

Storytelling: The Heart of Effective Reels

These are the five things to keep in mind while making a reel, according to the performance book

The Listicle: Break down each product feature with text stickers for a clear, editorial-style narrative. Transition Sequence: Use smooth transitions to showcase multiple products in a single, captivating sequence. Before & After: Highlight the transformative power of your product by showing life before and after using it. Product Demo: Blend clear product showcasing with entertaining storytelling to demonstrate how your product works. Q&A: Reframe your product story as a conversation, using the art of persuasion to highlight its benefits.

Partnering for Success

Consider leveraging Meta Business Partners for creating Reels ads. Whether you need lightweight templates or full-scale productions, these partners offer solutions that can boost your campaign performance. In fact, adding partner-enabled native Reels creative to your campaigns can lead to an 11% higher conversion rate and a 5% lower cost per acquisition.