Meta shares guidelines to help users identify financial scams online

Meta has announced an expanded effort to counter online investment and payment scams across its platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, as part of its broader campaign to improve user safety.

The company said it had detected and disrupted more than seven million accounts linked to scam centres operating out of Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, the United Arab Emirates and the Philippines since the beginning of 2024. The move comes amid a rising wave of financial fraud targeting users globally through social media, messaging apps and fake investment schemes.

To support its efforts, Meta is promoting tools and tips to help users identify fraudulent behaviour, including alerts on suspicious messages, privacy check-ups and identity verification options. New measures include warnings in Messenger when users are prompted to make advance payments or when an account displays potentially fraudulent activity.

The platform is also supporting the FBI’s Level Up programme, aimed at minimising financial losses from online scams. The initiative shares information on known scam operations to help platforms like Meta take action before users are defrauded.

According to Meta, common investment scams involve promises of fast, low-risk returns on assets such as cryptocurrency, real estate or precious metals. Scammers frequently pose as investment coaches or representatives of legitimate financial platforms, often using fabricated social media profiles. In South Africa, for example, Meta found scammers impersonating staff from Luno and Valr, promoting fake crypto-trading tips through manipulated videos and emotional imagery.