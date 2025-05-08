Meta shares guidelines to help users identify financial scams online

New Update
Meta has announced an expanded effort to counter online investment and payment scams across its platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, as part of its broader campaign to improve user safety.
The company said it had detected and disrupted more than seven million accounts linked to scam centres operating out of Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, the United Arab Emirates and the Philippines since the beginning of 2024. The move comes amid a rising wave of financial fraud targeting users globally through social media, messaging apps and fake investment schemes.
To support its efforts, Meta is promoting tools and tips to help users identify fraudulent behaviour, including alerts on suspicious messages, privacy check-ups and identity verification options. New measures include warnings in Messenger when users are prompted to make advance payments or when an account displays potentially fraudulent activity.
The platform is also supporting the FBI’s Level Up programme, aimed at minimising financial losses from online scams. The initiative shares information on known scam operations to help platforms like Meta take action before users are defrauded.
According to Meta, common investment scams involve promises of fast, low-risk returns on assets such as cryptocurrency, real estate or precious metals. Scammers frequently pose as investment coaches or representatives of legitimate financial platforms, often using fabricated social media profiles. In South Africa, for example, Meta found scammers impersonating staff from Luno and Valr, promoting fake crypto-trading tips through manipulated videos and emotional imagery.
Payment-related fraud has also become increasingly prevalent. Examples include advance payment scams via resale platforms and overpayment scams in which fraudsters request partial refunds after claiming to have mistakenly transferred more money than required.
In March, the platform removed more than 23,000 Facebook Pages and accounts connected to scam activity, primarily targeting users in Brazil and India. The scams often used deepfake videos featuring celebrities and financial influencers to promote fraudulent apps and websites.
The tech giant said it is continuing to work with law enforcement and partners to share intelligence. The platform has partnered with the Tech Against Scams Coalition and launched the Llama Defenders Programme to equip developers and organisations with tools to tackle digital fraud using artificial intelligence.
In addition to technical solutions, the platform is running safety awareness campaigns globally. These include collaborations with the City of London Police, UK Home Office and Action Fraud to promote two-factor verification, as well as educational initiatives in Asia and Latin America to help users spot common scam tactics.
Meta said it will continue publishing updates on its anti-scam operations and offer safety tips and product developments as part of its ongoing efforts to protect users from online fraud.