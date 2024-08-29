Meta to shutdown Spark AR studio by 2025

Meta announced that it will discontinue its Spark AR Studio platform, effective January 14, 2025. Spark AR Studio, launched in 2017, has enabled creators and brands to build custom augmented reality (AR) effects for use across Meta’s apps, including Facebook and Instagram. The platform became the largest mobile AR platform, with over 400,000 creators from 190 countries by 2020.

“Following a thorough assessment, we have made the decision to shut down Meta Spark’s platform of third-party tools and content, effective Tuesday, January 14, 2025,” Meta stated. “This means that the Augmented Reality (AR) effects built by third parties – including brands and our wider community of AR Creators – will no longer be available beginning on this date.”

While Meta will continue to support third-party AR effects until January 2025, brands using AR campaigns need to be aware that these effects will be disabled after the shutdown date. Meta added, “Any campaigns using AR effects that start and end before this date should not be impacted. Please note third-party effects will no longer be available after January 14, 2025.”

The decision has raised questions, especially as Meta remains committed to its metaverse vision and future AR technologies. Meta explained, “We’re also shifting resources to the next generation of experiences, across new form factors like glasses.” However, the lack of clarity on the future of AR creation within Meta has left many creators uncertain.

The move has frustrated some creators who have generated income through Spark AR. With no details yet on a potential replacement platform, these creators may need to transition to other tools. Meta’s upcoming “Connect” conference may shed more light on the company’s plans for AR and VR.