Meta announces 20-year deal to power AI with nuclear energy

Meta has signed a 20-year agreement with Constellation Energy to support continued operations at the Clinton Clean Energy Center, a nuclear power plant in Illinois. The deal marks Meta’s first direct partnership with a nuclear facility and aligns with its efforts among tech companies to secure long-term electricity sources amid growing power demands from AI and data infrastructure.

The Clinton plant, which began operations in 1987, currently produces enough energy to power about 800,000 U.S. homes. The agreement will support the plant’s relicensing efforts beyond the expiration of state subsidies in 2027 and allow for a modest expansion of its capacity by 30 megawatts.

"We’re excited to announce a 20-year corporate nuclear energy agreement with Constellation Energy that will preserve thousands of local jobs and enable new energy capacity in southern Illinois." said Meta in a blog post.

The partnership reflects a rising trend among tech firms investing in nuclear energy to meet sustainability targets and ensure steady power for their growing digital operations. Google and Microsoft have also pursued nuclear arrangements, with the latter planning to restart the Three Mile Island facility for its AI workloads.

Constellation’s deal with Meta could serve as a blueprint for similar collaborations between energy providers and the tech industry, as utilities look for stable financial commitments to maintain and extend the life of zero-emissions infrastructure.