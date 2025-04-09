Meta launches teen accounts to Facebook and Messenger

Meta is rolling out Teen Accounts on Facebook and Messenger, a feature that automatically places younger users into a more protected version of the platforms. Initially launching in the U.S., U.K., Australia, and Canada, the feature is expected to reach more regions in the future.

Teen Accounts were first introduced on Instagram last September following scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers over inadequate safety measures for young users. Now, alongside the expansion to Facebook and Messenger, Meta has announced additional protections for teens on Instagram as well.

With these updates, teens will automatically be placed into a controlled environment designed to reduce exposure to inappropriate content and prevent unwanted interactions. Users under 16 will require parental consent to modify any safety settings.

Reportedly, under these protections, teens will only be able to receive messages from people they follow or have previously interacted with. Their stories will be visible only to friends, and interactions like tags, mentions, and comments will be limited to friends or followed accounts.

Meta is also introducing time management features, including daily reminders to log off after an hour of usage and automatic activation of “Quiet Mode” overnight.

On Instagram, new restrictions mean that teens under 16 won’t be able to go live or disable the app’s nudity-blurring feature in DMs without parental approval.

With growing concerns around teen safety online, Meta’s latest move signals a broader push toward creating age-appropriate digital spaces. These measures aim to give both teens and parents more control and confidence while navigating social platforms.