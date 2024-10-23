Meta tests facial recognition to combat scams and restore accounts

Meta is testing facial recognition technology aimed at combating scams and assisting users in regaining access to compromised accounts. As scammers continuously evolve their tactics, the company is responding with new measures to protect users from fraudulent activities, particularly focusing on ‘celeb-bait’ ads. These scams often exploit the likenesses of celebrities and public figures to mislead users into engaging with deceptive content that typically leads to scam websites or financial loss.

The company plans to implement facial recognition technology that will enable its systems to compare faces in suspected scam ads to the profile pictures of public figures available on Facebook and Instagram. When the system identifies a potential match and verifies that the ad is indeed a scam, it will be promptly blocked. Importantly, any facial data generated during this process will be immediately deleted, ensuring that user privacy is maintained.

Moreover, the issue of account impersonation is another area of focus for the company. Scammers frequently create fake accounts to impersonate well-known figures, aiming to deceive users into sharing sensitive personal information or engaging with fraudulent content. To counter this, the company is exploring the use of facial recognition to compare profile pictures on suspicious accounts against those of verified public figures, thus accelerating the identification of fraudulent accounts and enhancing user safety.

In addition to these measures, the company is also testing video selfies as a new method for users to regain access to compromised accounts. This process will require users to upload a video selfie, which will then be compared to their profile pictures. The video selfie method aims to provide a more efficient and secure means of identity verification, reducing the time it takes for users to recover their accounts. All facial data generated from this process will be encrypted, securely stored, and deleted immediately after the comparison, further prioritising user privacy.

By leveraging facial recognition technology, Meta aims to strengthen its capabilities in detecting and responding to scams, all while ensuring that users remain informed about how their data is handled.

This initiative is part of the company's broader strategy to remain ahead of evolving scam tactics, reflecting its dedication to protecting users and maintaining trust in its platforms.

