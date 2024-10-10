Meta tests enhanced Instagram-Threads crossposting

Threads is developing a streamlined integration with Instagram, allowing users to share content directly from their Instagram accounts to Threads. App researcher Alessandro Paluzzi shared a visual example showcasing this new feature, which enables users to select from any posts or Reels shared on their connected Instagram account. The integration adds an Instagram logo in the composer options, presenting an overview of all Instagram posts for easy re-sharing.

This connection between the two apps makes sense, however, the nature of content posted on each platform often differs. Re-posting everything across both apps may frustrate followers who subscribe to both, as they could receive duplicate updates. Nevertheless, the Threads team likely has data supporting the prevalence of users already sharing their Instagram posts and Reels on Threads, which has prompted the exploration of this integration.

Earlier this year, Meta initiated a test for automated post sharing between the two apps, allowing users to enable cross-posting for all app updates. Although no recent updates have been provided on this test, the current development may serve as an alternative to auto-sharing everything.

The automatic sharing concept seems excessive and could be perceived as a strategy by the company to increase content volume on Threads. In this process, Instagram captions would become post text on Threads, which may appeal to creators looking to broaden their reach but might not represent the best approach overall.

Simplified and custom cross-posting would be a more effective solution, although it remains unclear whether this new feature is an alternative to or an addition to the previous test. Regardless, it appears that a simplified Instagram cross-posting optio is on the horizon, which could encourage more creators to engage with the apps' updates.

Meta has confirmed that it’s currently testing this feature internally, with no timeline for a public launch as yet.