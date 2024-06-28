Meta tests user-created AI chatbots on Instagram

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently made an announcement on how Meta will start featuring AI characters developed by creators via Meta AI Studio on Instagram, with initial tests launching in the U.S. This announcement coincided with a16z-backed chatbot company Character.AI introducing the capability for users to communicate with AI avatars during calls.

Additionally, Zuckerberg mentioned collaborations with creators like the meme account Wasted and technology innovator Don Allen Stevenson III to introduce initial versions of creator-designed chatbots.

In an interview shared on his social media channels, Zuckerberg elaborated on the potential uses for AI avatars, noting, "There's a need for a variety of APIs that cater to different interests. Therefore, a significant part of our strategy will be enabling every creator, and eventually, every small business on the platform, to develop their own AI for engaging with their community, and for businesses, their customers." Additionally, he acknowledged that the effectiveness of AI avatars will evolve over time and described their development as an evolving 'art form.'

The company plans to commence testing the feature with approximately 50 creators and a small group of users initially, with a gradual expansion to more users over the next few months, aiming for a full launch by August. Meta initially introduced its AI Studio last year at its developer conference to enable businesses to create customized chatbots.

Additionally, creators may also wish to employ AI to interact with their followers when they lack time to respond to all incoming messages.