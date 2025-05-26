Meta tightens performance review targets following job cuts

Meta Platforms has reportedly instructed its managers to assign a greater number of employees a “below expectations” performance rating in the upcoming mid-year review cycle, as part of an ongoing workforce restructuring effort.

According to a recent report from Business Insider, managers overseeing teams of more than 150 staff members were directed to categorise between 15% and 20% of their workforce in the lowest performance tier. This marks an increase from the 12% to 15% range applied in 2024.

The guidance, issued via internal memo, indicates that the mid-year reviews, commencing on 16 June, will serve as “an opportunity to make exit decisions.” However, Meta stated there would be no company-wide terminations as occurred earlier this year.

In January, Meta Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg announced plans to reduce the company’s headcount by 5%, citing a heightened focus on performance. “I’ve decided to raise the bar on performance management and move out low-performers faster,” Zuckerberg wrote in an internal communication at the time.

The layoffs, attributed to strategic realignment around artificial intelligence, smart glasses, and social media innovation, were followed by reports from former employees claiming they had received favourable performance ratings prior to dismissal.

A leaked internal document previously revealed that managers were allowed to include high-performing employees in layoff decisions if they were unable to meet workforce reduction targets by removing only those with poor evaluations.

The move reflects a broader trend across the technology industry. Amazon, Intel, and other major firms have also implemented restructuring measures in recent months. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy emphasised speed and agility as key operational principles, while Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan outlined plans to simplify business operations, including significant layoffs set to occur in the second quarter of 2025.

As of May, over 130 technology companies have carried out layoffs this year, resulting in more than 61,000 job losses, according to data compiled by Layoffs.fyi.

Meta owns several major platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, and continues to invest heavily in emerging technologies despite ongoing workforce reductions.