Meta to trim 5% of workforce citing performance concerns

Meta Platforms Inc. reportedly plans to reduce approximately 5% of its workforce, targeting its "lowest performers," while intending to recruit for the affected positions later this year, a company spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has also cautioned employees about further layoffs in 2024, emphasising the need to "raise the bar" on performance management.

In an internal memo shared on the company’s Workplace forum, Zuckerberg stated that Meta has made the decision to “move out low performers more swiftly.” The company will lay off 3,600 employees as part of this initiative.

As of 30 September, the Facebook parent company employed more than 72,000 people.

The company has been undergoing restructuring since 2022, resulting in 11,000 job cuts. In 2023, Zuckerberg dubbed it the "Year of Efficiency," announcing an additional 10,000 redundancies.

Meta recently discontinued its U.S. fact-checking programme and relaxed restrictions on discussions around divisive topics, including immigration and gender identity, responding to conservative criticism ahead of Donald Trump’s return to the U.S. presidential stage.

Like other technology firms, including Cisco and IBM, Meta has shifted its focus to artificial intelligence, investing billions in AI-related infrastructure. The company anticipates rising expenses this year to support its AI initiatives.