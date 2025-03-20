Meta to use third-party fact-checkers amid Australian elections

Meta has detailed its approach to combating misinformation ahead of the upcoming Australian federal election, expected to be called before 17 May.

Cheryl Seeto, Meta’s head of public policy in Australia, outlined the company’s strategy, which relies on third-party fact-checking organisations and verified information sources to mitigate the spread of false content during the campaign period.

In a statement, Seeto confirmed that Meta Australia would continue working with the Australian Associated Press (AAP) and Agence France-Presse (AFP) as part of its third-party fact-checking programme. Content identified as misleading by these organisations will be subject to warning labels and will have its distribution reduced on Meta’s platforms, including Facebook and Instagram.

Additionally, Meta is partnering with AAP to launch a media literacy campaign aimed at helping Australian users critically assess the information they encounter online. The initiative is set to run in the lead-up to the election.

The company’s approach in Australia contrasts with recent developments in the United States, where Meta has begun phasing out third-party fact-checking in favour of its Community Notes programme. Community Notes, a user-driven fact-checking tool, is currently being piloted in the United States, with plans for expansion to other regions over time.

Meta has defended its regional approach, stating that while Community Notes is expected to become its primary moderation tool globally, it is not yet ready for full implementation outside the United States. The company has said that its existing third-party fact-checking measures remain the most effective option for tackling misinformation in other regions until Community Notes is further developed.

The discrepancy between Meta’s strategies in different countries has prompted discussions over whether the company’s policy shifts are influenced by political considerations. While Meta has maintained that the transition to Community Notes is a gradual and deliberate process, questions remain over the timeline for its expansion beyond the United States.

Meta has reiterated its commitment to refining its misinformation policies, with further updates expected as it continues to develop its moderation tools.