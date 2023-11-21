Advertisment
#News

Meta allows users to make animated clips

Meta debuts Emu Video, an AI video generation tool where users can provided a caption, image, or a photo paired with a description and make a 4-second animated clip.

Social Samosa
Nov 21, 2023 08:13 IST
Meta has launched Emu Video - an addition to Meta’s Emu which is an AI image generation tool. Users can curate a four-second animated clip based on a caption, image, or photo paired with a description.

Emu’s video clips can be edited using Emu Edit which is a complimentary AI tool. Users can add prompts using natural language to see the results.

Emu Video can perform tasks such as local and global editing, removing and adding a background, color and geometry transformations, detection and segmentation, and more. Meta has stated that Emu focuses on the prompts given and modifies only what the user requests with precision 'altering only the pixels relevant to the edit request'.

