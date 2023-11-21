Meta allows users to make animated clips

Meta has launched Emu Video - an addition to Meta’s Emu which is an AI image generation tool. Users can curate a four-second animated clip based on a caption, image, or photo paired with a description.

Emu’s video clips can be edited using Emu Edit which is a complimentary AI tool. Users can add prompts using natural language to see the results.

Emu Video can perform tasks such as local and global editing, removing and adding a background, color and geometry transformations, detection and segmentation, and more. Meta has stated that Emu focuses on the prompts given and modifies only what the user requests with precision 'altering only the pixels relevant to the edit request'.