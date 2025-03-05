Meta VP Alex Schultz to release book on Meta ads strategies

Meta's Chief Marketing Officer and Vice President of Analytics, Alex Schultz, has announced the upcoming release of his new book, 'Click Here: The Art and Science of Digital Marketing and Advertising'.

Set to be published in October, the book aims to provide insights into Meta's advertising algorithms and processes, offering guidance on digital marketing strategies. According to Meta, Schultz's work will cover key principles for achieving growth through digital marketing, including selecting the right channels, testing creative approaches, leveraging generative AI, and building effective measurement tools.

Schultz, who has been with Meta for 17 years, has played a role in shaping the platform's ad systems. In addition to his work at Meta, he has previously worked at eBay and advised various startups, including Airbnb and Coursera. He also created the world’s largest instructional site for building paper aeroplanes.