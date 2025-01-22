Meta woos TikTok creators with cash incentives and enhanced features

Meta is actively enticing TikTok creators to its platforms by offering financial incentives, content deals, and tools to expand their audiences. The company announced that eligible TikTok creators could earn up to $5,000 in bonuses over three months by sharing Reels on Facebook and Instagram. Additionally, these creators will gain access to the Facebook Content Monetisation program, enabling them to earn revenue from videos, photos, and text posts.

Some TikTok creators will also receive one-year trials of Meta Verified, which includes a verified badge, account support, and impersonation protection, though Meta has not disclosed the eligibility criteria.

Meta is capitalising on TikTok’s recent challenges, including temporary unavailability in app stores due to legal uncertainties. To attract TikTok users, Meta is enhancing its Reels feature. U.S.-based Instagram creators can now publish Reels up to three minutes long, compared to TikTok’s limit of 10 minutes or more. Meta is also increasing Reels' visibility by recommending them more prominently across Instagram and Facebook feeds and optimising its ranking systems to help newer creators reach wider audiences.

Other initiatives include allowing creators to display their Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube handles and follower counts on Facebook profiles, enhancing their credibility. Furthermore, Meta is set to launch a CapCut-like editing app called Edits next month and has introduced updates to make it easier for Instagram users to discover Reels liked by their friends and followers. These efforts are part of Meta’s strategy to compete directly with TikTok and attract its creators during a period of uncertainty for the ByteDance-owned platform.