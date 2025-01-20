TikTok becomes operational in the US after brief ban

TikTok is once again operational for most American users after being cut off late yesterday following the enactment of the U.S. government sell-off bill. However, the app remains unavailable for new downloads as Apple and Google have not reinstated it in their app stores.

Image- Tik Tok

Over the weekend, President-elect Donald Trump urged companies supporting TikTok’s operations in the U.S., including app stores and back-end providers, to keep the app functional despite the restrictions outlined in the sell-off bill.

“I’m asking companies not to let TikTok stay dark!” Trump said. “I will issue an executive order on Monday to extend the period of time before the law’s prohibitions take effect so that we can make a deal to protect our national security. The order will also confirm that there will be no liability for any company that helped keep TikTok from going dark before my order.”

Despite Trump’s assurances, app store operators like Apple and Google have declined to reinstate TikTok due to the legal implications of the bill, which prohibits entities from supporting foreign adversary-controlled applications. The bill enforces compliance through civil penalties, stating, “An entity that violates subsection (a) shall be subject to pay a civil penalty in an amount not to exceed the amount that results from multiplying $5,000 by the number of users.”

Oracle, which hosts TikTok’s data, has continued to support the app’s operations, enabling its use by existing U.S. users. However, the app remains unavailable for download by new users.

During discussions, Trump proposed a potential joint venture for TikTok’s U.S. operations. “I would like the United States to have a 50% ownership position in a joint venture. By doing this, we save TikTok, keep it in good hands, and allow it to stay up. Without U.S. approval, there is no TikTok. With our approval, it is worth hundreds of billions of dollars—maybe trillions.”

TikTok’s future in the U.S. remains uncertain as legal and operational challenges persist, with the government aiming to address concerns under the Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act.