MIB issues directive against endorsement of online betting & gambling platforms by influencers

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued a directive urging social media influencers and endorsers to refrain from promoting offshore online betting and gambling platforms, including surrogate advertisements. The directive emphasizes the negative financial and socio-economic impacts, especially on the youth, that such promotions can have.

Additionally, the Ministry has advised online advertisement intermediaries against targeting Indian audiences with such promotional content. Social media platforms are encouraged to educate their users to discourage the spread of such content.

Failure to comply with the directive may result in legal proceedings under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, including the removal of social media posts or accounts and other penalties.

The advisory also highlights Section 79 of the IT Act, 2000, which exempts intermediaries from liability for third-party content but notes that this exemption doesn't apply if the intermediary fails to promptly remove unlawful material upon notification from the government.

The Ministry reiterated a previous advisory from the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) expressing concerns about celebrities and influencers endorsing betting and gambling platforms. It warned that such endorsements would be closely monitored.