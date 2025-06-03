Microsoft Bing launches AI video creator using OpenAI’s Sora

Microsoft Bing has introduced a new feature, Bing Video Creator, within its mobile app, allowing users to generate short videos from text prompts using OpenAI’s Sora model. This marks the first time access to Sora is being offered for free, as OpenAI’s tool is otherwise restricted to paying customers.

The feature is currently limited to the Bing mobile app, with desktop access unavailable at launch. Despite a 'fast' mode promised to generate clips in minutes, users have reported that videos can take hours to render.

Users signed into a Microsoft account can generate up to 10 short video clips at no cost. Subsequent uses require 100 Microsoft Rewards points per video, a system that incentivises searches through Bing and purchases via the Microsoft Store. For instance, users earn 5 points per desktop search with a daily cap of 150 points.

Currently, Bing Video Creator supports only vertical (9:16) videos capped at 5 seconds in length, with a maximum of three queued generations at a time. Microsoft plans to roll out horizontal video support soon, suggesting a move towards wider social media integration, especially platforms like Instagram and TikTok.