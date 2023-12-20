Microsoft Capitol now lets users create AI generated songs

Microsoft's AI chatbot Copilot has partnered with Suno, an AI music startup enabling Copilot users to effortlessly produce AI-generated songs. By adding the Suno plug-in through their accounts or selecting the 'Make music with Suno' option, users can input a brief text prompt describing the desired song. Subsequently, Suno generates an original song, typically lasting one to two minutes, accompanied by a transcript of the lyrics.

While Suno prohibits free users from monetizing AI-generated songs on platforms like YouTube or Spotify, paid users receive commercial rights to their creations. However, Suno retains ownership rights over songs generated by free users, although sharing on social platforms or other non-commercial uses is permitted.

Various other major tech companies are also exploring generative AI music tools. Meta's open-source AudioCraft and Google's YouTube tool, for instance, generate songs based on text prompts or hummed melodies. Numerous AI music startups, including Soundful, Loudly, Boomy, Beatoven.ai, and others, have emerged, offering similar capabilities.